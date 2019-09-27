Suspect leads Richland Co. deputies on chase that ends in discovery of dozens of stolen cars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies who caught a suspect at the end of a chase also found a cache of stolen cars on Friday.
This all started around 1 p.m. on Tom Creek Road, when Richland County deputies spotted a car they knew Columbia police were on the look out for related to a burglary suspect.
When deputies tried to pull the man in the car over, he took off -- leading them on a short chase.
The suspect, Calvin Williams, crashed on Craft Acres Road and then fled the car on foot, RCSD spokesman Dep. Josef Robinson said.
Deputies pursued Williams with a K9 unit and caught him a short time later.
As they were taking Williams into custody, deputies discovered dozens of cars that had been reported stolen out of Richland County, Lexington and West Columbia. At last count, there were 27 stolen cars there, Robinson said.
Williams is in custody. His exact charges are not yet known.
No injuries were reported.
