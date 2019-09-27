Suspect fatally shot after exchanging gunfire with deputies

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Gaston man has died after firing gunshots at Lexington County deputies early Friday morning.
“The sequence of events started just before 2 a.m. at a truck stop off I-20,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We received a call about a domestic dispute in which a man was holding a gun to a woman’s head and attempting to take her vehicle.”
Koon says that the man got away in the woman’s vehicle before they arrived and so Lexington County deputies began looking for the suspect in the area.
Deputies found the vehicle several miles away and tried to make a traffic stop when the suspect turned down Seleta Circle and eventually got out of the car and began to fire multiple shots at the deputies as he ran toward a house.
The suspect was injured and taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
“As is standard procedure in these situations, we’ve placed the deputy involved in the shooting on paid administrative leave while we conduct an internal review,” Koon said. “I’ve also asked SLED to conduct the investigation into the shooting, which is also standard, to ensure an unbiased and thorough assessment of what happened.”
One deputy was injured during the incident after he was bitten by a dog on the property of the house that the suspect ran towards.
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.