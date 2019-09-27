Suspect in deadly Lake Murray boat crash granted bond during emotional hearing

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WIS) - A man charged with felony BUI in a deadly boat crash on Lake Murray faced a judge Friday for a bond hearing.
Tracy Gordon, 53, was initially denied bond following the wreck on Saturday, Sept. 21 that killed 68-year-old Stanley Virgil Kiser and caused Kiser’s wife to lose her leg.
Family said Kiser’s wife is still in the ICU recovering.
Friday, a judge granted Gordon a $100,000 cash surety bond.
About 30 loved ones of Kiser attended the hearing, giving emotional testimony in hopes Gordon would be denied bond. They said he should be considered a flight risk.
One of Kiser’s daughters -- who was on the boat at the time of the crash -- was in tears as she told the court she will never forget the way she saw her dad on that horrific night.
She claimed Gordon left the family after the crash and didn’t try to help.
Gordon’s attorney said he wasn’t there because he went to get help. Reporter Jenna Cisneros could hear him mutter under his breath “I did not leave.”
Gordon’s ex-wife and current wife spoke on his behalf, saying he is a family man who is not a threat to the community nor a flight risk.
If he makes bond, Gordon will have to wear an ankle monitor. He will not be allowed to drink alcohol, or have any contact with the family of the victims. He will also not be allowed to operate a boat.
This story will be updated.
