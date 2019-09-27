South Carolinians in recovery from substance abuse disorder share messages of hope, give back to help others

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Every day is a gift for Bobby Brazell.
Brazell, the executive director of Midlands Recovery Center, is in long term recovery from more than 20 years of active heroin addiction.
"Nobody fixed me or made me better. They gave me the tools to fix myself," he said.
Brazell, who is also a Certified Peer Support Specialist, went to treatment many times. He has been drug-free since 2014.
When he was receiving treatment in 2014, he was able to overcome the trauma in his life that kept turning him back to drugs.
"That part of my life formed who I am today,” Brazell said. “I appreciate it. It helps keep me grounded because I know I can make one decision today that can take me back to that place."
Everyone's path to recovery is different, but there are similarities in their stories. There are more than 300,000 South Carolinians in recovery.
"Recovery started when I had the exact right intersection of hope and misery," said Lisa Londono-Goodwin, who is a Senior Outreach and Reentry Coordinator with Oxford House in South Carolina.
Londono-Goodwin found herself homeless while battling opioid use disorder. A few years ago, she moved into an Oxford House and began living drug-free and hasn’t looked back.
"It's really nice to help people find their voice, their passion, their purpose,” she said.
Brazell said his purpose today is to help other people who are struggling.
Midlands Recovery Center is a non-profit organization that helps people transition from treatment into recovery.
“As long as there is breath, there’s hope. As long as the person is alive, there is hope for recovery,” Brazell said.
For more information on Midlands Recovery Center, click or tap here.
