Richland County Coroner’s Office, Century Glass team up to replace window of elderly victim of gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An elderly woman who lives in a Columbia neighborhood received some unexpected help Thursday after she became the victim of gun violence.
Ms. Neal had her window shot out during a crime. The Richland County Coroner’s Office and Century Glass teamed up to replace the broken window.
“We’re not exactly sure who did it but thankfully she had moved from the chair she was sitting in just prior to this or Ms. Neal very likely could have become another statistic here in Richland County to gun violence,” said Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Neal lives on a fixed income and was unable to have the window replaced on her own. She reached out to the coroner for help because she was concerned about the upcoming cold weather and how it would affect her electric bill.
Richland County Coroner’s Office then reached out to Century Glass to get the window replaced.
