Police using helicopter, dirt bikes to search for missing 79-year-old woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 79-year-old woman has gone missing in the Charlotte area and police are asking for the public’s help finding her.
Police say Earline Leon was last seen walking on Hitching Post Lane in the Idlewild Farms area Friday morning. Leon is described as being around 5’1” and 90 pounds with gray hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink, white and green striped shirt, black pants, and pink slippers. She was reported missing by police Friday.
Police are using dirt bikes and police-helicopter “Snoopy” to assist in the search for Leon.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.
