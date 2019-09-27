Plan to fund more SROs in SC schools welcomed, but some agencies might struggle in hiring

“So, if you have to either back fill or higher somebody that doesn't have a certification and get them certified, it's going to be close to a year before that person is trained and ready to go out and do the job," Foster said. "It's a brilliant idea. I love it, but the problem we're having is -- and you won't find very many law enforcement leaders that won't tell you -- we just can't get people to come want to be a police officer, want to be a sheriff's deputy, want to be a corrections officer."