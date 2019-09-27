‘Outdoor burning is very dangerous right now’: S.C. forestry officials predict busy wildfire season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Forestry Commission fire chief is warning people to be extremely vigilant about outdoor burning throughout the fall season and especially this weekend.
Officials said forecasts for the coming months are very similar to those during the 2016 wildfire season, which was the most damaging in terms of acreage and number of fires since 2011.
“We really want to make as stern a warning as we can about fire safety and prevention,” said SCFC Fire Chief Darryl Jones. “We’re not at the point where we should call for a Red Flag Fire Alert, much less a burning ban, but those circumstances could change at any time over the next week. If winds intensify and/or relative humidity drops, we will definitely see ignitions increase dramatically.”
The Forestry Commission also said there has been a large uptick in wildfires during the month of September, with 181 recorded so far.
“With the arrival of autumn and leaves from deciduous hardwood trees beginning to fall, we know that more people will be outside cleaning up their yards and land by burning vegetative yard debris, conducting prescribed burns for forestry and agriculture, and building campfires while they are outdoors camping or hunting,” said Jones. “When everything is this dry, any size fire can escape easily, so out of an abundance of caution we are emphasizing to the public that outdoor burning is very dangerous right now.”
Officials also encourage those working on or with rail lines or other heavy equipment near woodlands to be cautious about preventing sparks. Any spark, even from a discarded cigarette, can trigger a wildfire.
