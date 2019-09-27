My Take: SC needs to improve pay, resources for teachers

This week, a new study came out that highlights the continuing struggles teachers in South Carolina face.
The personal finance website, WalletHub, found the Palmetto State is the eighth worst state in the nation for teachers to work.
Researchers analyzed dozens of criteria, including income growth potential, safety and teacher-to-student ratios.
Sadly, these findings come as no surprise. All these factors have long been issues in South Carolina.
It has been nearly five months since thousands of educators and supporters rallied outside the State House. They called for all the same things cited in the study -- increased pay, more resources and smaller class sizes.
In the months that followed, teachers told us they are thankful for pay raises of four percent, but much more needs to be done.
WIS has reported numerous times about the problem of teacher retention here. It is an issue our leaders have recognized and are trying to address. But there is a long way to go. The WalletHub report reinforces that point.
Here are the facts -- states with better pay and resources are simply less likely to have a higher teacher turnover. They also have better results in the classroom versus states that don’t.
Let’s continue to help our educators in any way possible and continue to push legislators for every available resource to make our students competitive in the classroom and ultimately, the real world.
That’s My Take, What’s Yours?
Email mytake@wistv.com.
