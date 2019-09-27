Man shot, killed in shootout with Lexington Co. deputies identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Gaston man has died after Lexington County deputies shot him during a shootout at a home early Friday morning.
Police were initially called to the Hillview Truck Stop off Interstate 20 on Ben Franklin Road around 2 a.m. because of a domestic dispute, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
“A man was holding a gun to a woman’s head and attempting to take her vehicle,” Koon said.
When deputies arrived, they said the woman was visibly shaken. She told deputies her ex-boyfriend threatened to kill her and them himself while holding a gun to her head.
The woman said it started at one of her friend’s houses, but when she tried to leave, her ex jumped into her van and at one point even sat on her while she was driving, stomping the gas and brakes, according to an incident report.
Deputies said the woman also reported being punched in the face and hit in the face with a gun.
The woman said her ex was a user of methamphetamine and that he had been “strung out” for two weeks.
Koon says the man got away in the woman’s car before they arrived, so deputies began looking for the suspect in the area.
They found the van several miles away and tried to make a traffic stop.
The suspect didn’t stop and turned down Seleta Circle, eventually getting out of the car and shooting at the deputies as he ran toward a house that had several guard dogs outside, Koon said.
When the man got into the house, he shot at deputies again and one returned fire, Koon said.
The suspect was hit and deputies rendered first aid before emergency crews rushed the man to a hospital. He later died from his injuries.
The coroner identified the man who died as Chad Willis Huggins, 28. He died of a gunshot wound, the coroner confirmed.
“It’s just unfortunate, but there’s no doubt in my mind seeing what I did here this morning that if that situation hadn’t ended like it did, it would have been more lives definitely put at risk,” Koon said.
One deputy was injured during the incident when he was bitten by a dog at the house.
The deputy who shot at the man is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure. SLED is investigating what happened.
