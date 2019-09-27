Man charged with murder in Columbia bar shooting claims self defense

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A murder suspect accused of killing a man in a Columbia bar appeared before a judge Friday, claiming the shooting was in self defense.
Shuron David Malone, 24, is accused of killing 24-year-old Devon Roney at Club Phoenix in the early morning of Sept. 2.
In court Friday, attorneys said Malone and Roney knew each other and got into a fight at the bar that night, ending when security kicked Roney out.
Some time later, Roney came back to the club and as he walked in, came face-to-face with Malone, prosecutors said.
That’s when Malone shot Roney before running to the back of the bar.
Prosecutors said Malone was let out a back door of the club as police arrived.
Malone’s attorney said he ran to the back of the club and went out the back because Roney was a member of a gang and other members of that gang were out front.
The suspect’s attorney also said Roney threatened Malone with a gun and Malone shot him in self defense.
The prosecutor said he contacted Malone’s attorney later during the day of the shooting and asked when he would turn himself in to police. When that didn’t happen, warrants were issued for his arrest and police got information Malone was in Norfolk, Virginia where he was arrested days later on Sept. 9.
Malone’s attorney said he was shocked any charges were brought in the case and he was never told by investigators that Malone had an arrest warrant.
The suspect’s attorney further claimed Malone was out of town in Virginia because of threats from the gang of which he said Roney was a member.
After his arrest in Norfolk, Malone waived extradition and returned to Columbia, where he was charged with murder.
At the hearing Friday, Roney’s father said he was at the club when his son was shot. His father said he and Roney’s mother were there to see him perform.
After Roney was shot, his father said he came running to them. They rushed him to the hospital, but Roney died soon after.
“It’s only music,” Roney’s father said through his tears. “You kids got it twisted out here. Killing each other. You gotta stop.”
After hearing from both sides, a judge gave Malone a $80,000 surety bond.
If he makes bond, he cannot contact the victim’s family and would be on house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor, the judge said.
