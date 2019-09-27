Kamie Roesler joined the WIS Sunrise team in September 2019. The North Dakota native co-anchors Columbia’s award-winning morning news alongside Leland Pinder weekdays from 4:30 to 8 a.m.
Before WIS, Kamie lived in the Midwest. For more than half a decade, she was a journalist with WIS’ sister station, KSFY, in Sioux Falls, S.D. After a short while as KSFY’s Aberdeen borough reporter, she spent a majority of her time in South Dakota as an anchor on KSFY Morning News.
Kamie covered a wide array of topics in South Dakota. She often spent her winters right in the middle of live blizzard coverage, something she hopefully will never cover in the Palmetto State! Other times she was warning people of spring flooding, or taking a look at tornado aftermath. Kamie also has a strong interest in sports, spending time reporting from the Little League World Series, Superbowl LII, 2014 MLB All-Star game and NCAA basketball tournaments.
While in school at Minnesota State University Moorhead, Kamie interned with the college’s athletic program while also working as a production assistant at KVRR in Fargo, N.D. Before college, she grew up with her three siblings on a grain farm near Leonard, N.D.
In her free time, Kamie loves spending time outdoors and is looking forward to exploring Columbia and being able to take short trips to the beach. She is an avid Minnesota sports fan and loves her Minnesota Twins. She also is looking forward to South Carolina's heat, giving her more months out of the year to spend on the golf course.
Kamie would love to hear your story ideas. You can email her at: kroesler@wistv.com.