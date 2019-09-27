Gaston woman asks SCDOT to reduce speed limit in her community out of concern for children’s safety

GASTON, S.C. (WIS) -A Gaston woman is asking the South Carolina Department of Transportation to reduce the speed limit on the street where she lives. She tells WIS-TV that she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, and all of the children who have to stand along that street to catch the bus.
Haseenah Hamin says she’s been asking officials for years to reduce the speed limit on her street. She says, so far, she’s gotten no response. The mother of three lives on Glenn Road in Gaston, where the homes are just feet away from the road and the speed limit is 40 miles per hour.
Hamin has been recording cell phone video of cars driving by one of the bus stops near her home. In the video, you can see cars passing other cars, despite the solid, double, yellow lines. She says multiple children are risking they’re safety by waiting for the school bus on this street.
Hamin says her worst fear is that one car may leave the roadway, and end up in someone’s yard.
“My kids have to stand right here at the top of this road. I don’t even keep them at the bus stop. We get in trouble sometimes from the bus driver because we’re not here on time, because of the simple fact – I got them in the yard, but they could literally just go off the side of the road, hit one of my kids. I don’t even let them play in the yard, because I’m afraid they might go off the side of the road,” Hamin said.
She’s concerned about more than just the speed limit. Hamin also points out that there are no sidewalks on Glenn Road.
She says she also has a neighbor who lives in a wheelchair, but there are no signs in the neighborhood notifying drivers to be on the lookout.
Even just providing a police presence, Hamin believes could offer a short-term solution, saying, “I want them to come out here and patrol, like they patrolling all these other areas. Come out here and make themselves known and seen and they making themselves seen, then they may slow down. Right now, they don’t see no presence. So, they’re just able to come through here as fast as they want to. I really want them to come out and reduce the speed limit and put up the appropriate signs that we’re supposed to have out here.”
WIS-TV has reached out to SCDOT to find out what it would take to have the speed limit lowered, and is still awaiting a response.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, if you have concerns about a particular area where you think drivers are ignoring the speed limit, you can report this to state troopers.
To make a complaint in Troop One covering Clarendon, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Richland and Sumter Counties, contact SCHP at:
1626 Shop Road, Columbia, SC 29201
Telephone: 803-737-8340
Fax: 803-737-8323
Email: troop1@scdps.gov
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.