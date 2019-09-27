First Alert Forecast: Tracking more 90s, but much cooler weather is on the way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more 90s on the way! However, much cooler weather is right around the corner.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Showers and storms will dissipate by tonight. Patchy fog will likely develop late tonight into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.
· Sunny and hot conditions are on tap for Saturday and Sunday. High temps will be in the mid 90s.
· Most of next week features highs temperatures in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible Monday though (20%).
· Much cooler weather moves in by next weekend. Highs will drop into the 80s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, any showers and storms that developed earlier today will wind down, giving way to partly cloudy skies. Patchy areas of fog will likely develop late tonight into Saturday morning. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.
Low clouds and fog are likely Saturday morning. Then, once we move into the afternoon, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. It will be hot! High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Don’t forget your sunscreen if you’re going to be tailgating before the South Carolina-Kentucky football game Saturday.
Dry conditions are expected Sunday, too. It will be hot again. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Next week, we’re expecting 90s for most of the week, but cooler weather is expected late in the week as a cold front pushes through the Midlands.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics. Karen has weakened into a tropical depression and should not be a threat to land over the next few days. Hurricane Lorenzo remains a powerful storm over the Atlantic Ocean. There’s no threat to land at this time.
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms Early (20-30%). Patchy Fog Late. Warm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s
Monday: Partly Sunny and Hot. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Even Hotter. Highs in the mid 90s.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.