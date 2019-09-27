First Alert Forecast: Chance of Rain Today! First Time in 10 days!

Our First Chance of Rain In 10 Days Will Happen This Afternoon
After a record breaking day of heat yesterday (We reached 99 degrees breaking the old record of 97 set in 1984) we’ll try and break it again today! We’ll get close with 95 (Record is 96) more humidity around today so the Heat Index is back. It will feel like 100 – 102 degrees this afternoon.
A weak cold front is here and is stalling our over the Midlands. This, along with the heating of the day, will be the focus for scattered late afternoon/early evening showers and thunderstorms.
We’ll continue the heat all the way through the weekend into next week. Another weak front could be here by Monday, again just isolated showers and no cooler air.
I do see a pattern shift by the October 5th – 7th time frame. This would clearly end summer once and for all with Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s
Weather Highlights:
- Near record heat again today! High 95 (Record 96)
- Cold front will give us a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. No cooler air behind the front.
- Continued hot and dry over the weekend.
- Tropical Storm Karen will remain well to our south this week. The storm will slowly move to the West, however it may fizzle out as it does.
- Powerful Hurricane Lorenzo will remain out to sea
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Hot. 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s (Could see record High)
Tonight: Fair. Low Near 70
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny and HOT. Highs lower 90s
