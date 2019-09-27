First Alert: Extreme Heat Leads to Extreme Dryness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The intense heat will continue again today.
The forecast for a high is 95°. The record for today is 96°.
We broke a record yesterday with a high of 99°. Replacing the old record of 97°.
Record-breaking heat, will lead to an aggravation of an already troublesome problem. The drought.
We now have several counties in a moderate and severe drought. The updates come with new implications.
In one month the drought areas have almost doubled in the state of South Carolina.
The question is how much rain will we need to end the drought? Based on preliminary information, the Midlands could really benefit from 6-12 inches of rain.
Will we see any significant rain anytime soon? There is a slight chance of a few showers Friday afternoon and evening as a front begins to moves through the area. The rain chance is at 40%.
This is the most significant chance of rain that we have over the next several days. Dry weather will prevail for the weekend and the start of next week.
