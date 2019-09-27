Coroner: Man dies in head-on collision in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 52-year-old man has died after being involved in a head-on collision Friday morning on James Dunbar Road, according to officials.
The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as David Charles Dickerson. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Dickerson was headed east near the intersection of Old Charleston Road in a 1991 Chevy S10 truck. In the other lane, a 2016 Jeep Compass SUV was traveling west. The SUV hit the truck head-on after crossing the center line, according to SCHP.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Dickerson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Officials said Dickerson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.
SCHP is continuing to investigate the crash.
