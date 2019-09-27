Bond set for man charged in deadly Lake Murray boat crash

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WIS) - A man charged with felony BUI in a deadly boat crash on Lake Murray faced a judge Friday for a bond hearing.
Tracy Gordon, 53, was initially denied bond following the wreck on Saturday, Sept. 21 that killed 68-year-old Stanley Virgil Kiser and caused Kiser’s wife to lose her leg.
Friday, a judge set a $100,000 cash surety bond.
If he makes bond, Gordon will be monitored and not allowed to drink alcohol, or have any contact with the family of the victims.
During the hearing, the victims’ family gave emotional testimony of their heartbreak and loss. Reporter Jenna Cisneros will have more on WIS News at Noon.
