Bond denied for man accused of attempted murder in Sumter County

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A man who is facing four counts of attempted murder was denied bond Thursday during his first court appearance in Sumter County following extradition.
Nikeen Johnson, 26, was captured in New York after two adults and a 7-year-old child were injured in a shooting incident.
Officials said Johnson entered a home at the American Mobile Home Plaza on August 16 with co-defendant Kwodel Johnson and fired at four people inside the home. According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened during an argument.
Kwodel Johnson was arrested on August 12 in Orangeburg.
