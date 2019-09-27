BEYOND THE BANKS: Riverbanks’ last elephant gears up for big move, zoo officials announce what’s next for the exhibit

Belle will join a new herd at the Milwaukee County Zoo. It’s a move keepers believe is right for the remaining elephant but one that doesn’t come without a little bit of sadness and nostalgia. Mueller is working with Belle at her pace, making sure she is comfortable every step of the way and with each footstep in and out of the container. They work a couple times a day going in and out of the container. Once Belle is done, Mueller generally knows and rewards her for the hard work.