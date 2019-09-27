‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, second man arrested in deadly S.C. night club shooting

“Our investigators, with the assistance of SLED, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (PPP), and other agencies, have been working day and night investigating this case,” said Sheriff Faile. “They continue to locate and interview witnesses and gather physical evidence and are steadily developing what we believe is an accurate account of the events that occurred in Ole Skool Saturday morning. Our goal is to account for the deaths of Mr. Colvin and Mr. Harris as well as the injuries to the surviving victims and bring charges against all those who are responsible. We will release additional information as developments occur.”