‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted, second man arrested in deadly S.C. night club shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One man is wanted and another man was arrested after two men were killed and nine others hurt in what officials call a “violent incident of huge magnitude” at the Ole Skool Sports Bar & Grill in the Twin Pines area of Lancaster just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said four people were airlifted to the hospital for treatment. As of Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said all were still hospitalized and two were in critical condition. The two fatal shooting victims have been identified as Henry Lee Colvin, 29, from Rock Hill, SC and Aaron Harris, 28, from Kershaw, SC.
Deputies say arrest warrants have been obtained charging 31-year-old Breante Deon Stevens with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a crime of violence.
Investigators are pursuing leads on several fronts to locate and arrest Stevens, who is wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of Colvin and Harris. Stevens should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police say 30-year-old Antonia Emmanuel Champion has also been charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting deaths of Colvin and Harris.
Investigators say they learned early in the investigation that Champion had a gun in Ole Skool at the time of the shootings. He was arrested Monday and charged with carrying a pistol, possession of a pistol by a person convicted of a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm on premises where alcohol is sold. He posted bond on those charges, but the York County Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services had placed a hold on him for a probation violation. He is now being held at the York County Detention Center.
“As I have said before, our investigators and officers from the other agencies who are helping us have been relentless in their pursuit of leads and information in this case, and positive developments continue to occur. Every day we get closer to the full picture of what happened in Ole Skool last Saturday morning,” Sheriff Faile said.
“Who would shoot my baby?” asked Colvin’s mother, through tears, over the phone after learning the news.
Henry’s big brother, Tyrone Colvin, said they called Henry “LeeLee." They say he was hilarious and loved music.
“That was my baby brother. I pretty much raised him. I’m pretty sure if he was here and you asked who he wanted to be like when he grew up, he would probably say me," said Tyrone Colvin.
The Colvin family was together trying to process the news of LeeLee’s untimely death all weekend.
“This was a violent incident of huge magnitude that was witnessed by lots of people,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Two people are dead, and many more are seriously injured. The shooter or shooters are out there."
Deputies have been tracking leads since they showed up at the club to track down the shooter, but no one is in custody at this time.
Deputies say shots were fired inside and outside the club.
Four of the ten people shot were treated at a local hospital for non-critical injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A eleventh victim was treated and released for injuries received in a fall as that person ran out of the club.
Investigators do not yet know whether more than one person fired a weapon, but many people were inside the sports bar at the time of the shooting.
"We need to talk with everybody who was at the club when the shooting happened, and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately so those responsible for these deaths and injuries can be taken into custody,” said Faile.
Deputies have obtained search warrants for the premises and vehicles parked around the club. Investigators have interviewed witnesses but need to identify and talk with all those who were present during the incident.
“This event is very tragic and will affect all involved, for years to come," said Lancaster deputy Karla Deese. "The sheer magnitude of injury is like none I have seen in my 14 years with the Coroner’s Office.”
Anyone with knowledge of Stevens’ whereabouts should contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office or Midlands Crimestoppers at the below numbers or dial 911 in your local jurisdiction.
“Our investigators, with the assistance of SLED, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (PPP), and other agencies, have been working day and night investigating this case,” said Sheriff Faile. “They continue to locate and interview witnesses and gather physical evidence and are steadily developing what we believe is an accurate account of the events that occurred in Ole Skool Saturday morning. Our goal is to account for the deaths of Mr. Colvin and Mr. Harris as well as the injuries to the surviving victims and bring charges against all those who are responsible. We will release additional information as developments occur.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.
This investigation in ongoing. There are no further details at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.