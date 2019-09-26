Source: Joyner ruled out vs. Kentucky due to hamstring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dakereon Joyner will not play this Saturday when South Carolina hosts Kentucky at Williams-Brice Stadium.
According to a source close to the former Fort Dorchester quarterback, Joyner had an MRI on his hamstring and team officials are opting to hold him out of Saturday’s night contest against the Wildcats.
Joyner is 7-of-12 passing for 89 yards. He also has 10 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown along with four catches for 29 yards.
The Gamecocks will likely turn to converted wide receiver Jay Urich to backup freshman Ryan Hilinski. Joyner is the second quarterback to miss time due to injury for the Gamecocks this season. Senior quarterback Jake Bentley has been sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a foot injury in the season opener against North Carolina.
South Carolina will host Kentucky on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium at 7:30 p.m.
