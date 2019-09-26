Politics explained: More on the unclassified whistleblower complaint

If the complaint reaches this threshold, it is then sent to the Director of National Intelligence. In this case, Joseph Maguire is the Acting DNI. But Maguire then took the complaint to the White House instead of Congress, which is usually the next step in the process. Maguire said he deviated from the law because when he read the complaint he was “struck by the fact that many of the allegations in the complaint are based on a conversation between the President and another foreign leader, and such calls are typically subject to executive privilege,” as he said in his opening statement to the House Intelligence Committee. According to Maguire, the Office of Legal Counsel, part of the executive branch, disagreed with the Inspector General and said the complaint wasn’t urgent.