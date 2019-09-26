Police: Person stabbed at hotel in Cayce

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - At least one person is hurt and another is in custody after a stabbing at a hotel in Cayce on Thursday.
It happened at the Knights Inn on Airport Boulevard.
The Cayce Department of Public Safety said they arrested one person, but that person has not been identified.
Police are calling the stabbing an isolated incident. Officials say there is no threat to the public.
The condition of the person who was stabbed has not been shared.
