Moped driver dies in collision with tractor-trailer on Norris Brooks Road

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A moped driver has died following a collision with a tractor-trailer in Saluda County.
The moped and the tractor-trailer were traveling west on Norris Brooks Road when the tractor-trailer attempted to pass the moped.
The moped then steered left to the center line and was struck by the right rear of the tractor-trailer.
The moped driver was ejected and died on the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
The collision is being investigated by Highway Patrol.
