Man sentenced to life in prison in connection with deadly shooting on Parklane Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ricardo Middleton has been sentenced to life behind bars for the murder of a Columbia woman that happened in 2017, according to the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The incident took place on July 27, 2017. Officials said Ricky Montgomery and Aaron Collins approached a member of Middleton’s bike club about a previous incident and left shortly after the exchange on motorcycles. Aaron was traveling with Sydni Collins on their motorcycle.
Officials said all three victims eventually stopped at the intersection of Parklane Road and Claudia Drive. Middleton caught up with them, got out of his car and pistol-whipped Montgomery leaving him unconscious. Officials said Sydni saw what happened, got off Aaron’s bike and reached for her weapon. Middleton shot Sydni two times and shot Aaron five times.
Middleton was found five days later at a home in Summerville and was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
The jury found Middleton guilty of the murder of Sydni Collins and not guilty of the attempted murder of Ricky Montgomery. Officials said the jury was not able to come to a unanimous decision regarding the murder of Aaron Collins.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.