Man killed in crash involving dump truck, motorcycle in Lexington Co. identified

RED BANK, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist died in a crash involving a dump truck in Lexington County on Thursday.
The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. on Two Notch Road near Shirway Road in Red Bank. That’s near I-20 and Highway 1.
The motorcyclist, Dallas Ashton Kalin, 23, of Lexington, died shortly after crews rushed him to the hospital, the Lexington County coroner confirmed.
His cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries.
Kalin was wearing a helmet when the dump truck turned left in front of him, the coroner said.
The driver of the truck was not hurt.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.