I-20 W in Columbia closed due to car fire, multi-vehicle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Columbia.
It happened around 11:45 a.m. Thursday on I-20 West near mile marker 70, which is between the North Main Street and Fairfield Road exits.
The crash caused a fire, which can be seen on South Carolina Department of Transportation cameras.
Emergency officials are on the scene of the crash.
There is no time estimate for when the interstate may reopen. Drivers should avoid the area.
Officials have not shared information on any injuries.
This story will be updated.
