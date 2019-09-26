How to seek treatment for opioid use disorder in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Perspective changed everything for Laryn Rodgers.
Not that long ago, Rodgers was a stay-at-home mom hiding her opioid use disorder from the world.
“People don’t know what it’s like until you live it,” she said.
Rodgers lost a close friend to an overdose and instead of getting help she said her dependence on opioids grew. She said when she lost custody of her son, she hit rock bottom.
She started seeking help.
“I tried everything," she said. “I tried doing institutions. I tried moving away.”
But nothing seemed to work. She continued to misuse opioids.
Then she found out about Oxford House -- a national non-profit organization that has democratically run, self-funded, drug-free homes.
Rodgers lives there with six other women in recovery. Rodgers pays rents and has a job. Those are things she didn’t think would’ve been possible so fast.
“I strive every day to make sure I’m not another statistic, (that) it doesn’t take my life. It doesn’t leave my child without a mother, my dad without a daughter," she said. “It’s scary, really scary.”
According to the South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS), there are many paths to recovery.
Treatment ranges from a drug-free environment like Oxford Homes, to medication-assisted treatments.
Find a list of certified locations that offer medication-assisted treatment by clicking or tapping here.
“Because of the nature of this disease and how it changes the brain, we know medication can help individuals,” DAODAS Director Sara Goldsby said.
Ending the stigma of getting treatment is one of the focuses DAODAS has in battling the opioid crisis.
“Hundreds of thousands of people are in recovery. More and more every day,” Goldsby said. “Treatment is available, and effective treatment really does work."
Rodgers said her three months at Oxford House have made a big change in her life.
“There is hope. There is a lot of hope," she said. "When you feel like there is nothing left -- there is.”
For more information on Oxford House in South Carolina, click or tap here.
