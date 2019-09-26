FIRST ALERT: Near Record Temperatures To End The Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
Don’t let the heat take you by surprise, today we will be flirting with record-breaking temperatures.
The forecast is for a high of 96° and the record is 97° (1984) Expect similar conditions for the last day of your work week. Friday we are forecasting a high of 94° and the record is 96° (1900) The dominating ridge of high pressure will keep the temperatures hot and humid. The interesting thing about this ridge is that it will intensify and explain towards the east.
That has helped push Jerry (remnants now ) to the north and help to push Tropical Storm Karen to the south which keeps it away from us here in the US.
So even though no one wants to deal with the heat we have to understand that it is really protecting us from dealing with tropical systems. We could really use some rain around here we have had nine days without measurable rainfall.
