First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few storms for Friday, then hot for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We need some rain! Drought conditions have gotten worse across the Midlands. But we have a glimmer of hope. Some of us will, in fact, see some storms on Friday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Areas of patchy fog are possible late tonight into Friday morning.
· A few showers and thunderstorms could develop Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes toward the area. Rain chances are around 30-40%. Highs will be in the 90s.
· Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.
· Much cooler weather moves in by the end of next week. Highs will drop into the 80s.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect a few clouds. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible. Most areas will likely be dry. Patchy fog is possible late. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.
On Friday, be weather aware. We’ll start the day with patchy areas of fog, then a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and storms could develop by afternoon and evening as a cold front nudges in from the north. Right now, rain chances are around 30-40%. An isolated strong/severe storm is not out of the question. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. (The current record high is 96 degrees set back in 1900.)
Dry conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday. It will be hot! Highs will be in the mid 90s for the weekend. Next week, we’re expecting 90s for most of the week, but cooler weather is expected late in the week as a cold front pushes through the Midlands.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics, especially with Tropical Storm Karen. The system poses no threat to the U.S. right now, but it’s worth watching as it drifts southwest toward the Bahamas into early next week.
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Stray Sprinkle or Shower. Patchy Fog Late. Warm. Lows in the lower 70s.
Friday: Patchy AM Fog. Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (30-40%). Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s
Monday: Partly Sunny and Hot. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
