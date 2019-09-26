First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few storms for Friday, then hot for your weekend

On Friday, be weather aware. We’ll start the day with patchy areas of fog, then a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and storms could develop by afternoon and evening as a cold front nudges in from the north. Right now, rain chances are around 30-40%. An isolated strong/severe storm is not out of the question. High temperatures will be in the mid 90s. (The current record high is 96 degrees set back in 1900.)