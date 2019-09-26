First Alert Forecast: Near Record Heat Today As HOT Temps Continue!

Near Record Heat Today…Rain Chance Up A Bit Friday
High pressure continues to dominate the entire Southeast. Today will be the hottest day of the week with middle to upper 90s. Record High is 97 set in 1984. We’ll get close with 96 (could break or tie it with a 97 – 98 reading) in any event, it’s going to be HOT. We’ll add a bit more humidity just to make it fun! UGH!
A weak cold front will move through the state tomorrow. It’s looking like there will be more moisture around as the front moves in by late day. This will give us at least a 40% chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms! Any rain would be great news. The front moves through and we’ll dry it out for the weekend, however still hot with all above normal temperatures.
I do see a pattern shift by the October 4th-7th time frame. This would clearly end summer once and for all with Highs in the 70s and lows Near 50 to some Upper 40s. Let’s wait and see how this plays out over the next several days.
Weather Highlights:
- Near record heat today! High 96 (Record 97)
- Highs Middle 90s
- Cold front here by Friday, looking at a better chance of late day showers and thunderstorms (40%)
- Continued hot and dry over the weekend.
- Tropical Storm Karen will remain well to our south this week. Storm may move to the West by the end of the weekend and or fizzle out.
- Tropical Storm Lorenzo will remain out to sea
Forecast:
Today: Partly cloudy. Hot! Near record Highs. Highs middle to upper 90s
Tonight: Fair. Low Near 70
Friday: Partly cloudy. Hot. 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs lower 90s
