Crews battle flames at home on Westwood Avenue
Officials confirmed crews have made their way to Westwood Avenue to put out fires that have impacted several homes. (Source: Columbia Fire Department)
By Emery Glover | September 26, 2019 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated September 26 at 4:52 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department is working to put out a large fire on Westwood Ave

Officials confirmed crews have made their way to the 100 block Westwood Avenue just after 4 p.m. to put out a fire that has impacted several homes in the area. According to the Columbia Fire Department, there are at least 20 firefighters on the scene.

At this point, officials have not determined what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

