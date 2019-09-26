Crews battle flames at home on Westwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department is working to put out a large fire on Westwood Ave
Officials confirmed crews have made their way to the 100 block Westwood Avenue just after 4 p.m. to put out a fire that has impacted several homes in the area. According to the Columbia Fire Department, there are at least 20 firefighters on the scene.
At this point, officials have not determined what caused the fire. No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
