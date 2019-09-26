Cayce man charged with unlawful conduct towards a child

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Cayce Department of Public Safety have charged a Cayce man with unlawful conduct toward a child.
Unlawful conduct toward a child is a felony punishable by a fine or imprisonment up to a period of 10 years.
Maximilian Pascal Krause, 22, was arrested on Sept. 25. The investigation into the incident began Sept. 22 at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Cayce Public Safety Officers were contacted by hospital staff who were treating a child that presented with numerous abnormal injuries.
CPS Officers believe that based on their investigation Krause was responsible for the supervision and care of a two year old earlier that day at a home in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Krause injured the child by dropping him on the floor multiple times and failed to seek medical treatment for the child when he realized the child was hurt. The child’s mother came home from work and took the child to the hospital.
A bond hearing is scheduled Thursday morning at Lexington County Bond Court. Krause’s case will be prosecuted by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.