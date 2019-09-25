SC party leaders react to this potentially historic impeachment inquiry

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The process House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may have triggered Tuesday night is a long one, and it could overlap with the 2020 presidential election.
If the president is impeached this would be the first time a sitting President running for reelection would be under impeachment, according to University of South Carolina political science professor Robert Oldendick.
"There's a first time for everything. We're not sure how it's going to play out," said Oldendick.
On the right, South Carolina Republicans said they have seen some excitement among conservatives in the wake of Pelosi's announcement.
“Absolutely,” said Drew McKissick, chair of the South Carolina Republican Party. “We’ve raised money. Other groups have raised money on the conservative side because voters on the conservative side are seeing just how desperate Democrats have become.”
McKissick went on to say that this is a troubling sign for Democrats.
"There's nothing there,” he added. “They've got nothing to hang their campaign on and they are getting desperate."
Trav Robertson, chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party, said many who already plan to vote against the Democrats have made up their minds.
Within the party, Robertson said there are "two or three different camps. He said there are Democrats that have supported impeachment since the Mueller investigation, there are people who are waiting to learn more, and there are others who support an impeachment inquiry.
Ultimately, that view is shared by Oldendick, who said people will read all documents associated with this inquiry released so far through a party lens if they already have an opinion.
“If you go into it and you’re looking for a quid pro quo, you’re going to find it in there,” Oldendick explained. “If you are Trump supporter or a Republican and think there is nothing in there, you won’t find anything there.”
