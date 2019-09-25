Politics explained: What is impeachment and is that happening now?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The term “impeachment” is sometimes used to refer to removing a president from office, but it’s actually the step before that.
Specifically, impeachment refers to charging someone who holds public office.
Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a statement in the direction of impeachment -- but didn’t go that far.
Pelosi launched a formal “impeachment inquiry.” But that’s just the first step.
In this case, that term means she is asking six congressional committees to continue investigating President Donald Trump under an “umbrella of impeachment inquiry,” as she said.
Then, members of the House may draft articles of impeachment.
Once articles of impeachment are drafted, Pelosi can bring it to a vote in front of the full House of Representatives.
Right now, there are 235 Democrats in the House and it takes a simple majority of 218 votes to pass the articles of impeachment. If it passes, the president is formally impeached.
That has only happened two times before -- to Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.
The Senate then works to figure out if the president will be removed from office. (Story continues below video.)
Senators can hold a trial, which is presided over by the chief justice of the Supreme Court. Right now that is Justice John Roberts.
It takes a two-third majority vote in the Senate to remove the president from office.
Republicans currently have a majority in the Senate, so the prospect of more than two-thirds of Senate members voting to remove the president seems mathematically improbable.
In fact, no president has ever been removed from office after impeachment.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.