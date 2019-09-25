Officials crack down on West Columbia litterbugs after more than 4000 lbs of trash cleaned up on Hwy 1

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - When it comes to litter in West Columbia, Mayor Bobby Horton says things have gotten out of hand.
“We’re not going to put up with it anymore,” he said. “Last weekend we picked up two and a quarter tons of debris and trash at the intersection of Hwy 1 and I-26, which is absolutely absurd.”
Sanitation crews worked through the day to clean up more than 4000 pounds of trash thrown out underneath the overpass, but Mayor Horton says, the city is cracking down on litterbugs to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
“You’re going to be caught, and you’re going to be fined.”
Along with that fine, the West Columbia Police Chief Dennis Tyndall says, perpetrators will have to give back with community service that’s designed to teach a lesson.
“As a part of the littering fine, you do have to do community service, and picking up litter here or somewhere else,” Tyndall said. “You can’t just come down here and write a check for you fine. You’ll have to be out there on the side of the road picking up litter, picking up behind people that did just what you did.”
The city has unveiled a new campaign to try and make sure West Columbia stays beautiful, and they’re asking litterbugs to think twice before they toss.
“West Columbia is a proud city, and we’re taking our littering seriously,” Tyndall said. “We hope you don’t get fined in the 29169.”
