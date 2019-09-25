2nd man charged in connection with gang-related shooting on Broad Street in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A second man has been charged with murder in connection with a gang-related shooting that took on Broad Street.
According to officials, 23-year-old Joquell Wanye Myers shot and killed Gregory Donta Middleton at the Hop In convenience store.
Myers is also facing charges for attempted murder, unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On September 9th, Middleton and Michael Rogers were shot and killed when gunfire erupted around 1 a.m. Police say rival gang activity sparked the shooting.
Officials say five other men at the scene have been identified and placed into custody on unlawful carry of a firearm charges.
Police are continuing to search for Keyonte Markees McGee, 27, who is wanted on an unrelated family court bench warrant.
Myers is being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Anyone with information is asked this incident is urged to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
