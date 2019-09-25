LIVE SPECIAL REPORT: President Trump holds news conference as impeachment inquiry begins

(WIS) - President Donald Trump will host a press conference around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
His press conference is the latest event in a busy day of politics.
Around 2:15 p.m., the president met with Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and took reporters’ questions.
That meeting came hours after the release of a memo about the president’s summer phone call with Zelensky.
That call is at the center of an impeachment inquiry launched by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.
In the memo, Trump asks Zelensky to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden.
The question is whether the president withheld military aid from Ukraine to pressure it to launch an investigation into his political rival.
