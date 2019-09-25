Investigation underway after 17-year-old shot in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a shooting incident after a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting incident that happened on Wednesday morning.
Officials said the teenager drove through the intersection of Reona Avenue and Wilma Court after 12 a.m. when multiple shots were fired by unidentified individuals. Authorities said the teenager was the only person who was injured in the shooting, but there was property damage reported in the area.
“Any time there is a shooting incident like this in a residential area, innocent people could get hurt,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “And although the victim was not seriously injured, this should not have happened in the first place.”
If you have any information about this shooting, you are urged to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
