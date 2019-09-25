Gamecocks’ Bentley named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

South Carolina's Jake Bentley is seen before the Georgia game on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Columbia, S.C. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA) (Source: Sideline Carolina)
By Emery Glover | September 25, 2019 at 12:12 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 12:12 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina senior quarterback Jake Bentley has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Bentley is one of 185 semifinalists for the award, which is given to the top scholar-athlete in college football. Candidates are nominated by their schools and must be either a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility with at least a 3.2 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. The candidate must also have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or be a significant contributor while demonstrating strong leadership and citizenship.

Bentley, a two-time team captain, owns a 19-14 career record at South Carolina but suffered a season-ending foot injury against North Carolina in the season opener. Bentley has also won the team’s Leadership Award for the offense in 2017 and 2018, the 2017-18 SEC Sportsmanship Award, and the 2019 Harold White GPA Award for the offense.

Finalists will be announced by the National Football Foundation on October 30. Those 12-14 finalists will all receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class.

The winner will be announced on December 10 and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

