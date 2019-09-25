Gamecocks’ Bentley named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Bentley is one of 185 semifinalists for the award, which is given to the top scholar-athlete in college football. Candidates are nominated by their schools and must be either a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility with at least a 3.2 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale. The candidate must also have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or be a significant contributor while demonstrating strong leadership and citizenship.