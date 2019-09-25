First Alert Forecast: Tracking near-record highs and a chance for storms

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Even hotter weather is on the way. We’re also tracking a few showers and storms this week.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Near-record high temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
· An isolated shower or storm is possible north Thursday evening. Rain chances are around 20%.
· A few showers and storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes toward the area. Rain chances are around 30%.
· Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.
· We’re also tracking activity in the tropics.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies. Patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Near-record high temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the mid 90s both afternoons. On Thursday, the current record is 97 degrees set back in 1984. For Friday, the current record is 96 degrees set back in 1900. We’ll watch the thermometer for you.
An isolated shower or storm is possible for our northern communities Thursday evening as a cold front drops into the state. Rain chances are around 20%. Otherwise, we’ll see partly cloudy skies.
We’ll also keep an eye on the radar on Friday. A few showers and storms could develop by afternoon and evening. Right now, rain chances are between 30%. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies.
Dry conditions are expected Saturday and Sunday. It will be hot! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s for the weekend. Next week, we’re expecting 90s for most of the week, but cooler weather is expected late in the week.
We’re also keeping an eye on the tropics, especially with Tropical Storm Karen. The system poses no threat to the U.S. right now, but it’s worth watching as it drifts southwest toward the Bahamas into early next week.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Patchy Fog Possible Late. Warm. Lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Shower North. Hot and Humid. Near-Record Highs. Highs in the mid 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers/Storms (30%). Hot and Humid. Near-Record Highs. Highs in the mid 90s.
Saturday: Sun & Clouds. Stray Shower Early (20%). Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the mid 90s
Monday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s
Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Hot. Highs in the low 90s.
