Deputies: Orangeburg man charged with sexually assaulting a child nearly 10 years ago

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A 75-year-old man has been charged by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 11.
Officials said they were told about an incident involving Herman Livingston that happened in September 2010. During a counseling session, the victim told the counselor about several inappropriate interactions with Livingston, according to the victim’s mother. The victim said she was groped and touched in other inappropriate ways.
When investigators asked Livingston about the incidents, he said he wasn’t going to deny the allegations. He told deputies he was playing “games” with the girl who was five at the time of the incidents.
Court officials deferred Livingston’s bond to a circuit court judge at a later date.
Officials said Livingston’s charge could be upgraded.
