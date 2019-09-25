Coroner: Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck on W. Beltline Blvd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A motorcyclist who was injured in a collision with a truck on West Beltline Boulevard has died, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Gary Watts identified the motorcyclist at 52-year-old William Hogan, Jr. of Columbia. Officials said the motorcycle was hit by a pickup truck on September 19. Hogan was taken to Prisma Health Richland following the crash, which is where he died on Tuesday just after 1:30 p.m., according to Watts.
Watts said the cause of death was due to complications of blunt force injuries.
A 38-year-old driver was previously cited for failing to yield to Hogan in the crash by the Columbia Police Department.
The crash is still being investigated by the Columbia Police Department and the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
