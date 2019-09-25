Community Builder: Nourishment for the soul is a touchdown at Lower Richland High School

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - One couple who has roots at Lower Richland High School has made it their mission to feed the school’s football team before every game.
It started small and is now a Diamond Hornets ritual. Our latest Community Builders are Terry Wells and his wife, Debbie.
"We feed players, coaches, and trainers,” Terry explained. “We have never missed a football game for the last eight years."
Volunteer Marie Hall has been working with the program since it started.
“We come in at 3:30 to prep the food and, at 4 p.m., we are serving," she said.
Before the team eats dinner, Beulah Baptist Church teaching pastor, Ken Addison, said the team huddles up for prayer.
"Life for some of these guys beyond football is tough," Addison said.
Hall nominated Terry and Debbie to be Community Builders in partnership with Mungo Homes. She said the couple demonstrates great leadership by always making it possible to serve the players every football game.
"It started back in 2011. It was a ministry through Beulah Baptist Church," Hall said.
Terry and Debbie Wells lead the pack and give praise to the other volunteers and the players who make them proud.
"These kids come through, these young men come through and they are just very respectful, the coach is teaching them the right things, just very polite those are my best memories just some of the best kids you will ever meet," Terry said.
Kim O’Quinn with Mungo homes honored the couple who is celebrating 42 years of marriage. Terry said the two met each other at Lower Richland High School at a football game. Their first date was in 1973 during a game between Lower Richland and Spring Valley. Debbie’s mom and the couple’s children graduated from Lower Richland.
“There is no better feeling for me to leave and there is not any food left. Everything has been given out and everyone’s got it,” Terry said.
It’s food that volunteers say is nourishment for the soul.
“The players are happy. The community is happy. Parents are happy. We are all happy,” Hall said.
"For them to be able to see a representative of Jesus loves them, cares for them, and wants to serve them in this way, that ultimately they may see how awesome he is, it's totally worth it to us," explained Addison.
“Oh, this means this is an opportunity for Mungo Homes doing this for a charity of our choice, which will, of course, go back to our church, which will help pay for these meals,” Debbie explained, “I’m excited. This is really a nice surprise this is really fun, too.”
Each Community Builder receives $1,000 from the Michael J. Mungo Foundation to donate to the designated 501c3 of their choice.
