Clemson’s Pollard named Campbell Trophy semifinalist

Pollard is one of 185 players who were named semifinalists for the award. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound native of Jackson Springs, N.C. has 27 career starts at Clemson and appeared in 44 games. He was an AFCA Good Words team selection, a second-team All-ACC, and All-ACC academic selection in 2018. In 2017, Pollard was an Honorable Mention All-ACC selection and an All-ACC Academic selection.