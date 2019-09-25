Clemson’s Pollard named Campbell Trophy semifinalist

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson senior offensive lineman Sean Pollard has been a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.
Pollard is one of 185 players who were named semifinalists for the award. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound native of Jackson Springs, N.C. has 27 career starts at Clemson and appeared in 44 games. He was an AFCA Good Words team selection, a second-team All-ACC, and All-ACC academic selection in 2018. In 2017, Pollard was an Honorable Mention All-ACC selection and an All-ACC Academic selection.
Should Pollard win, he’d become the second Tiger to come away with the award. Last year, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins won the award.
Finalists for the award will be announced on October 30. Each of those players will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.
The winner will be announced on December 10 and have their scholarship increased to $25,000.
