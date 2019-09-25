‘All clear’ given at MTC Beltline Campus after bomb threat, classes resume

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School officials at the Midlands Technical College’s Beltline Campus confirmed an evacuation of a classroom building on Wednesday.
The Wade Martin building was evacuated around 11:30 a.m. due to a bomb threat, officials said.
SLED, RCSD and CPD investigated and gave the all clear around 1 p.m.
Classes were canceled during the investigation, but have since resumed.
Classes at the Learning Resource Building were also canceled for a short time, but have resumed, as well.
Police did not report any injuries.
