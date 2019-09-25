‘All clear’ given at MTC Beltline Campus after bomb threat, classes resume

The situation is all clear and classes will resume in both buildings. (Source: WIS)
By Laurel Mallory | September 25, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated September 25 at 1:29 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School officials at the Midlands Technical College’s Beltline Campus confirmed an evacuation of a classroom building on Wednesday.

The Wade Martin building was evacuated around 11:30 a.m. due to a bomb threat, officials said.

SLED, RCSD and CPD investigated and gave the all clear around 1 p.m.

Classes were canceled during the investigation, but have since resumed.

Classes at the Learning Resource Building were also canceled for a short time, but have resumed, as well.

Police did not report any injuries.

