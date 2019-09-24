11-year-old charged with threatening to bomb school, shoot buses in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Lexington County have charged an 11-year-old intermediate school student after threatening to bomb his school and shoot school buses.
The boy, who attends CrossRoads Intermediate School, made the threats on social media, according to deputies. Administrators were able to collect screenshots of the threats and submit them to authorities.
“Administrators notified the CrossRoads SRO about the threat over the weekend,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon. “We took those screenshots and identified the suspect with the help of Lexington-Richland School District 5.”
The 11-year-old boy, who was not identified becuase he is under the age of 18, will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date. However, deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.