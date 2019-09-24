WIS partners with Harvest Hope Food Bank for Year of the Veteran Food Drive

By WIS News 10 Staff | September 24, 2019 at 2:49 PM EDT - Updated September 24 at 2:50 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we continue our Year of the Veteran initiative, WIS is partnering with Harvest Hope Food Bank to hold the Year of the Veteran Food Drive.

Last year, more than 1,100 military-affiliated personnel were served each month by Harvest Hope. This year, the goal is to serve even more.

Donations should be shelf-stable foods such as

  • Peanut butter
  • Ramen noodles
  • Boxed macaroni and cheese
  • Pop-top cans (soup, ravioli, pork and beans, vegetables)
  • Canned meats with pop tops or meats in a pouch (Vienna sausages, Spam, tuna, chicken)
  • Rice
  • Black beans or kidney beans
  • Black-eyed peas
  • Toiletries (baby diapers, baby wipes, maxi-pads, hand soap, body soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash)
  • Paper goods (paper towels, toilet paper)

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Those who wish to donate are asked to bring the following Rush’s locations:

  • West Columbia - 2332 Sunset Boulevard
  • Columbia - 7406 Garners Ferry Road
  • Lexington - 5101 Sunset Boulevard

The food drive will take place on September 30 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

