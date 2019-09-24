WIS partners with Harvest Hope Food Bank for Year of the Veteran Food Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we continue our Year of the Veteran initiative, WIS is partnering with Harvest Hope Food Bank to hold the Year of the Veteran Food Drive.
Last year, more than 1,100 military-affiliated personnel were served each month by Harvest Hope. This year, the goal is to serve even more.
Donations should be shelf-stable foods such as
- Peanut butter
- Ramen noodles
- Boxed macaroni and cheese
- Pop-top cans (soup, ravioli, pork and beans, vegetables)
- Canned meats with pop tops or meats in a pouch (Vienna sausages, Spam, tuna, chicken)
- Rice
- Black beans or kidney beans
- Black-eyed peas
- Toiletries (baby diapers, baby wipes, maxi-pads, hand soap, body soap, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwash)
- Paper goods (paper towels, toilet paper)
Monetary donations will also be accepted. Those who wish to donate are asked to bring the following Rush’s locations:
- West Columbia - 2332 Sunset Boulevard
- Columbia - 7406 Garners Ferry Road
- Lexington - 5101 Sunset Boulevard
The food drive will take place on September 30 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
