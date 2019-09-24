‘We have too many damn guns on the streets‘: Columbia Police to unveil ‘Gun Intelligence Unit’ designed to combat gun violence

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is one of a handful of law enforcement agencies nationwide to be awarded two federal grants to help combat rising gun violence within the city.
So far this year, Columbia Police have investigated 18 homicides, an increase from the 16 homicides the city saw in all of 2018. Additionally, Chief Skip Holbrook said since 2017, the percentage of homicides related to gun violence has increased nearly 20 percentage points to 84 percent.
“I think there’s a prevalence of guns that is really unprecedented,” said Holbrook. “Our gun seizures have already exceeded pretty significantly those of the entire last year.”
One grant, totaling $668,414, is courtesy of the Bureau of Justice Assistance within the Department of Justice. The second, a Project Safe Neighborhood NIBIN Analyst Grant, is worth $77,471.
Together, it is one of the largest grants ever awarded to the department.
Representatives from the Charlotte bureau of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on hand during Tuesday’s news conference, in addition to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of South Carolina. Together, the state and federal agencies will collaborate with Columbia Police to prevent, reduce and solve gun-related violent crime.
Some of the grant money will be used to create a Gun Intelligence Unit within the police department. It will be comprised of eight to 10 members who will focus solely on violent gun crime, collecting evidence, analyzing that evidence, and developing leads.
Chief Holbrook said efficiency is the name of the game, allowing investigators to build stronger cases and ultimately meaningful convictions.
“We’ve done a lot over the past year plus to collect a lot of crime intelligence but haven’t had a lot of resources to look at that intelligence and connect the dots,” said Jim Modzelewski, a member of the newly formed unit.
The department also released preliminary data related to its ShotSpotter technology it unveiled in April. The censors, placed around a concentrated area in north Columbia where the most gun violence is taking place, alert officers when it detects gunfire.
Since mid-April, a total of 657 alerts have been dispatched to officers. The technology has detected 2,233 rounds fired and officers have recovered nearly 1,000 shell casings. Nine people have been hit by gunfire detected by ShotsSpotter and three people have died, according to the department.
Additionally, there have been 24 cases of property damage and 43 weapons have been confiscated, 21 of which were later identified as stolen. A total of 35 arrests have been made and police say 21 cases involve gang activity.
One woman, who didn’t want to be identified, lives in north Columbia in one of the designated “hot spots” for gun violence according to police. She said she’s noticed an increased presence of police officers in her neighborhood which she said has contributed to activity being quieter at night.
“It’s quiet. You can definitely sleep through the night without hearing gunshots. That’s for sure,” said the woman.
Even with the resources and manpower made possible as a result of the grants, police encourage the public to remain vigilant and speak up when they see or hear gun violence in their neighborhoods.
“Too often, we have investigators who will speak to victims at their hospital bed, especially in these non-fatal shootings, who claim they don’t know why it happened or who did it and don’t want police involved,” Holbrook said. “The same goes for a lot of people who live in these areas that these shootings are taking place.”
The majority of ShotSpotter alerts relayed to the department are not complemented with a 911 call from a neighbor who lives nearby, according to police.
Mayor Steve Benjamin did not mince words at Tuesday’s news conference when asked about the state of gun violence in the city of Columbia.
“It is alarming,” he said. “We have too many damn guns on the streets.”
